Courteney Cox and her co-stars appeared in 236 episode of “Friends”, although she’s admitting she doesn’t remember a lot of them.

Cox appeared on the March 6 edition of “Sunday Today”, and revealed to host Willie Geist that her memory of working on the series is somewhat hazy.

“I should’ve watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, ‘I don’t remember being there,'” she said.

READ MORE: Courteney Cox Recalls ‘Embarrassing’ Audition for Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing in the Dark’ Music Video

“Yeah,” she added. “I don’t remember filming so many episodes.”

According to Cox, even watching an episode isn’t enough to ring any bells.

“I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, ‘Oh my god, I don’t remember this at all.’ But it’s so funny,” she added.

Asked by Geist why that was, Cox figured it was simply that she does not have the greatest memory.

READ MORE: Courteney Cox Says She Wants ‘To Be Remembered As Monica’ From ‘Friends’ But Insists She Has ‘More To Show’: ‘I Have A Lot More To Do’

“It’s really basic,” she explained. “I don’t remember any trauma in my childhood, but I have, like, three memories. I don’t know. I don’t know why.”

Despite her own memory issues, Cox does understand why “Friends” continues to be discovered by new generations of viewers.

“It doesn’t matter what generation is watching it. It holds up,” se said. “I think the comedy is relevant,” she explained. “People can relate to every character. I don’t care how big the cell phone is. The computer you can’t lift. Life is that way.”