Cameron Diaz is sharing her unconventional beauty routine.

The mom of one spoke to Michelle Visage on her BBC podcast “Rule Breakers” about how she never uses her “billion” care products.

Having left the acting world nearly 10 years ago, Diaz reflected how Hollywood can be a “trap.”

READ MORE: Benji Madden Shares A Sweet Tribute To Cameron Diaz On Their 7th Wedding Anniversary

“Again, I just go back to the trap of it all, especially in our society, like what we value, what we think is important,” she said. “Look. if it’s important to you, that’s fine.”

“I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to,” she continued. “I have bought into all of them myself at certain times.”

Diaz understands how “hard” it is not to “judge yourself” against beauty standards.

“I think that that’s one of the biggest things, the last eight years girl – I’m like wild, I’m like a wild animal, I’m a beast,” she joked of her personal transformation since marrying Benji Madden.

READ MORE: Cameron Diaz Says Husband Benji Madden Is ‘So Different’ From Twin Joel

Her “wild” side has also caused her to not care about her daily appearance.

“Literally the last thing I think about on a daily basis … like maybe not at all during the day, is what I look like. I literally do nothing. I like never wash my face,” Diaz said. “Twice a month if I’m lucky, I’ll be like ‘Oh, I better put this on. One time works, right?’ Like is that all I have to do? I’m just not in that place right now like where I put any energy.”