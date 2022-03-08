Peta Murgatroyd is giving an update on her fundraiser for Ukraine.

After husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy returned to the U.S. following his escape from Ukraine as Russian forces attacked, the “Dancing With The Stars” pro sold off her “clothes, shoes, bags, hats etc” with 100 per cent of proceeds going to Ukraine.

Hours after Tuesday’s sale, Murgatroyd posted a video on her Instagram Stories announcing “nearly everything is gone.”

“We can buy so many hotel rooms for these families,” she continued, estimating they brought in around $5000.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart and Happy International Women’s Day,” Murgatroyd said, adding a special thanks to the “people who have helped me get through this last week.”

Instagram Story. Photo: @petamurgatroyd/Instagram

Chmerkovskiy recently told CNN that he has had “survivor’s remorse” since being home.

“I’m currently working on an opportunity to go back. Probably sometime next week, I’m going to go back to Poland and join the efforts on the ground and sort of like, want to justify my safe out that way,” he said.