Travis Scott has announced a new organization to “make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be.”

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy in 2021 which killed 10 people as a crowd crush occurred, the rapper reflected on taking “actionable change.”

“Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community. Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family,” Scott wrote on Instagram.

Scott said he wants to be a “leader in my community” as it is “easy for corporations and institutions to stay in the shadows.”

“My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honour the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever,” he wrote.

Scott added, “Giving back and creating opportunities for the youth is something I’ve always done and will continue to do as long as I have the chance. This program will be a catalyst to real change and I can’t wait to introduce the rest of the technology and ideas we’ve been working on.”

The official description of Project HEAL is a “multi-tier initiative dedicated to addressing challenges facing today’s youth, especially those from marginalized and at-risk communities.”

Project HEAL and the Cactus Jack Foundation will provide free mental health resources, scholarships and the “first-ever, tech-driven solution for event safety.”

According to TMZ, Scott is donating $5 million to the causes.