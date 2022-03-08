Mayim Bialik is responding after feeling the wrath of the loyal “Jeopardy!” fanbase over her use of the term “Single Jeopardy!” during game play.

It all began in a February episode during the National College Championship, when the former “Blossom” star referred to the opening round as “Single Jeopardy!” instead of simply as “Jeopardy!”

Fans took to social media to express their displeasure, and now she’s responding to the criticism in a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.

“People care a lot. I get it,” said Bialik, who is sharing the hosting duties with former champ Ken Jennings. “And I’m sorry; I’m doing my best!”

However, Bialik is also insistent that what she said wasn’t actually incorrect, regardless of whether fans liked it or not.

“If it wasn’t right, they would’ve had me redo it. I barely act alone… there’s so many things that we re-tape. If it was literally not kosher there’s a million producers, writers and researchers and they’re all listening to me,” she explained.

“I say things all the time where they’ll be like, ‘What? Do it again,'” she added. “So it’s not like Mayim’s going rogue! Everything is very carefully monitored. There’s a thing in my ear, I promise.”

In fact, she insisted that even Alex Trebek had been known to use the term “Single Jeopardy!” on occasion.

“I know it may not be the norm, but… it was not not out of the norm,” she said, but promised viewers will never again hear her use those two words in tandem.

“I will never do it again! Even if it’s in this script, I will not say it,” she said.