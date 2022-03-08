Just like the rest of us, Wilmer Valderrama’s daughter is a big fan of the “Encanto” soundtrack.

Valderrama, who voices Agustin in the hit film, spoke to reporters during THR‘s Oscar Nominee night, about his daughter Nakano Oceana, 13, and her love for the music.

“When [Nakano] gets up in the morning, we give her the bottle and as soon as she hears the song, immediately, hands up clapping,” he said of his daughter who he shares with fiancée Amanda Pacheco.

“[She’s] 1-year-old, like she doesn’t know we have tons of videos [of her clapping],” Valderrama continued, per People. “It’s a little suspect because she’s just kind of like bouncing her diaper up and down and it looks too close to a twerk and it’s a little too early for that.”

“But I think it’s a really beautiful thing when a child wakes up to music” he added.

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco arrive for the Hollywood Reporter’s Oscar Nominee Night. Photo: Lisa O’CONNOR / AFP/Getty

But Nakano isn’t ready to sit still through the movie yet.

“She’ll watch and she’ll be like ‘Wow, that’s a lot of colours. Wow, it’s actually getting really loud.’ She’s just crawling around, but I dream of the morning and dream of the day where she just wants that movie on the TV,” he said.

Valderrama is looking forward to showing her all the “other animation stuff” he has banked over his career for her.