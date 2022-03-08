Wrestling fans can start digging out those old “Austin 3:16” posters as WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin confirms he’ll be returning to the ring for Wrestlemania 38 in April.

On Tuesday, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed his return to wrestling, 19 years after his retirement, announcing that he was accepting the challenge from Kevin Owens on this week’s edition of “Raw”.

The match is set to take place in a special edition of “The KO Show” during next month’s Wrestlemania event.

“Nineteen years ago, I wrestled my last match in a WWE ring,” Austin said in a video he posted to social media. “After three Rock Bottoms, one-two-three, I lost the match. And for 19 years, I’ve had to live with that defeat knowing my time is up,” he added.

Headed to Dallas, TX for #wrestlemania 38. Bringing One Last Can of Whoop Ass. See u there @FightOwensFight. And that’s the bottom line. RT @WWE: OH HELL YEAH!@SteveAustinBSR has accepted @FightOwensFight's #WrestleMania 38 invitation! pic.twitter.com/pzAZXiiMYV — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 8, 2022

“Kevin Owens, I want to thank you. I want to thank you for waking something up deep inside me that I’ve kept buried for 19 years. Ever since you started running that mealy-mouth of yours, talking about the great state of Texas, you got my attention,” Austin added.

“And why would you want to do that Kevin? I can think of two reasons. 1) You are one dumb son of a b***h, and 2) You are fixing to get your a** kicked by ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.”

He concluded by promising that he was “going to open up one last can of whoop a** on you, Kevin Owens, and that’s the bottom line because Stone Cold said so.”