A protester is seen holding a Ukrainian flag on the streets during a rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Yegor Gordeev is host of Ukrainian TV morning show “Breaking with 1+1”, which has continued to broadcast from Kyiv as Russian forces assault the city.

Gordeev appeared on “Good Morning Britain” last week, revealing that he and his crew continue to film their show — but are no longer in their studio, but in a bomb shelter.

“I am not sure I am safe, but I hope so,” Gordeev told the hosts of “Good Morning Britain.”

READ MORE: Hayden Panettiere Launches Organization To Support Those On The Ground In Ukraine

“So what about me and what about our broadcasts and what about our breakfast show? Now during the morning, our broadcast, we have to leave the studio immediately a couple of times,” he continued.

“It’s not an ordinary studio,” he said of the makeshift studio within the shelter. “There’s a table and a kitchen — it is not what we remember before the war.”

'I'm not sure that I'm safe but I hope so.' Ukrainian breakfast television presenter Yegor Gordeev is continuing to report in the middle of the conflict. Their studio has moved to the bomb shelter amid the attacks on Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/qAXBPNcueC — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 4, 2022

The Russian invasion, Gordeev explained, fundamentally changed Ukrainian television.

“Now, what about broadcasts in Ukraine? Now there are no TV shows. There are no TV channels in Ukraine. There is only one, a big TV broadcast in Ukraine,” he said.

READ MORE: David Beckham Announces Emergency Appeal To Help Support Children In Ukraine Amid War Launched By Russia

“All TV channels in Ukraine have united into one TV channel that is non-stop 24-7, 24 hours into seven days. They form some communication with millions of people in Ukraine,” he added.