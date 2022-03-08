The Golden State Warriors faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Tuesday, March 8, where the Warriors received a special visit from a basketball legend: Jackie Moon of the Flint Tropics.

As anyone who’s watched the 2008 comedy “Semi-Pro” will recall, the Flint Tropics isn’t a real team and Moon isn’t an actual person, but a fictional character played by Will Ferrell.

However, Ferrell revived the Tropics’ coach/owner/star player to make an appearance on the court, delighting fans when he joined Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Johnson for the pre-game warmup.

Curry couldn’t keep from cracking up while warming up with Ferrell-as-Moon.

Ferrell also shot a few baskets, and then hilariously attempted to guard Curry.

Meanwhile, Ferrell showed off some serious skills when he banked a shot all the way from the Warriors logo.

Check out more footage of Jackie Moon doing what he does best.

