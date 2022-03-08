Click to share this via email

Actor Will Ferrell, right, warms up with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, before an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

The Golden State Warriors faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Tuesday, March 8, where the Warriors received a special visit from a basketball legend: Jackie Moon of the Flint Tropics.

As anyone who’s watched the 2008 comedy “Semi-Pro” will recall, the Flint Tropics isn’t a real team and Moon isn’t an actual person, but a fictional character played by Will Ferrell.

However, Ferrell revived the Tropics’ coach/owner/star player to make an appearance on the court, delighting fans when he joined Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Johnson for the pre-game warmup.

Curry couldn’t keep from cracking up while warming up with Ferrell-as-Moon.

Klay had a priceless reaction when Jackie Moon showed up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7rpctBJvzK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

Ferrell also shot a few baskets, and then hilariously attempted to guard Curry.

Extremely weird pregame scene in SF — Will Ferrell, as Jackie Moon, is warming up with Klay Thompson and Alex Rodriguez is watching pic.twitter.com/zJj5Ggan2r — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Ferrell showed off some serious skills when he banked a shot all the way from the Warriors logo.

Jackie Moon from the LOGO 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hpEwfwJM73 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

Check out more footage of Jackie Moon doing what he does best.

Jackie Moon is hitting shots from the logo 😂🎯 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/VfAY0P1e4p — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 9, 2022

"There's a racoon loose in the building…it may run on the court, I got to find him" The newest splash brother Jackie Moon 😂 pic.twitter.com/BQVYJTxB0U — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2022