The Golden State Warriors faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Tuesday, March 8, where the Warriors received a special visit from a basketball legend: Jackie Moon of the Flint Tropics.
As anyone who’s watched the 2008 comedy “Semi-Pro” will recall, the Flint Tropics isn’t a real team and Moon isn’t an actual person, but a fictional character played by Will Ferrell.
However, Ferrell revived the Tropics’ coach/owner/star player to make an appearance on the court, delighting fans when he joined Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Johnson for the pre-game warmup.
Jackie Moon is a Warrior tonight 😅
(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/8g3ftVsIv1
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 9, 2022
Curry couldn’t keep from cracking up while warming up with Ferrell-as-Moon.
Klay had a priceless reaction when Jackie Moon showed up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7rpctBJvzK
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022
Ferrell also shot a few baskets, and then hilariously attempted to guard Curry.
Extremely weird pregame scene in SF — Will Ferrell, as Jackie Moon, is warming up with Klay Thompson and Alex Rodriguez is watching pic.twitter.com/zJj5Ggan2r
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 9, 2022
Meanwhile, Ferrell showed off some serious skills when he banked a shot all the way from the Warriors logo.
Jackie Moon from the LOGO 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hpEwfwJM73
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022
Check out more footage of Jackie Moon doing what he does best.
— SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) March 9, 2022
Jackie Moon is hitting shots from the logo 😂🎯
(via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/VfAY0P1e4p
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 9, 2022
When Jackie Moon meets Jackie Moon 😅 @KlayThompson
(via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/b81G7cpcYg
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 9, 2022
"There's a racoon loose in the building…it may run on the court, I got to find him"
The newest splash brother Jackie Moon 😂 pic.twitter.com/BQVYJTxB0U
— NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2022
Hanging with Jackie Moon before the Warrior game. pic.twitter.com/c0AXBHuyHC
— Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) March 9, 2022