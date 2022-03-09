Kelly Clarkson is officially divorced! According to multiple reports, Clarkson and her ex, Brandon Blackstock, have finally settled their divorce, nearly two years after the “American Idol” alum filed for divorce from the music manager.

L.A. Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon has signed off on the terms, which will give Clarkson primary custody of their two kids — River, 7 and Remington, 5. Blackstock, who lives in Montana, will have their kids one weekend a month.

ET has reach out to Clarkson and Blackstock for comment.

Per the docs, obtained by The Blast, The “Kelly Clarkson Show” host will have to pay Blackstock spousal support, to the tune of $115,000 a month, but that will end in January 2024. He also gets $45,600 a month in child support. While Clarkson is getting both of their Montana properties, Blackstock will have to pay the “Since U Been Gone” singer $2,000 a month while he stays at their ranch until June.

The court docs also state that the singer will get the family pets, multiple cars including a Ford Bronco, a Ford F-250, and a Porsche Cayenne, as well as a flight simulator.

Blackstock will be given the former couple’s “farm cattle, livestock, stock dogs, and horses,” multiple vehicles including a Ford F-350, a Ford F-250, an ATV, and several CAT snowmobiles. He will also walk away with a golf simulator and a couple of Patek Philippe watches.

While their prenup will remain intact, as part of the settlement, Clarkson, 39, will be paying her ex $1.3 million. The prenuptial agreement segregates all assets and income derived during her marriage to 45-year-old Blackstock, which gave her possession of the Montana ranch, where their family quarantined together earlier in 2020.

Back in October, a judge ruled that the Montana ranch belonged to the singing competition judge. At the time, Blackstock argued that all property and assets — including the ranch — acquired during their marriage were marital property owned at an even 50/50 split. That position, however, was rejected, after the judge ruled property acquired during their marriage was subject to the terms of the prenuptial agreement.

In January, the former married couple reached an agreement over ownership of the ranch.

According to legal documents, obtained by ET at the time, the talk show host agreed to give Blackstock a 5.12 per cent ownership of their Warren Peak Ranch property. While the ranch is valued at $17,750,000, the documents indicate “Brandon’s 5.12% ownership interest in the Warren Peak Ranch is $908,800.”

Clarkson, who was legally declared single in August, filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

“Kelly is thankful for her relationship with Brandon, she learned a lot about herself and had two perfect kids,” a source told ET back in September. “Kelly is looking forward to moving on and successfully co-parenting with Brandon.”

MORE FROM ET:

Kelly Clarkson Sings ‘I Will Always Love You’ in Dolly Parton Tribute

Kelly Clarkson Seeking to Legally Change Her Name to Kelly Brianne

Kelly Clarkson, Ex Brandon Blackstock Strike Deal Over Montana Ranch