“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler was wrongly targeted as a bank robber as he attempted to withdraw a large amount of cash recently.

According to TMZ, Coogler was briefly handcuffed after stopping by a Bank of America to ask for $12,000 in cash, an Atlanta PD report stated.

The filmmaker was pictured wearing a COVID-19 face mask and a pair of sunglasses as he seemingly handed a note to the staff member in question, who thought he was staging a robbery.

READ MORE: Ryan Coogler Reveals ‘Black Panther II’ Won’t Move Production From Georgia Despite New Voting Law

The note reportedly read, “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

The suspicious staff member then called the cops, who detained two people outside who were waiting for Coogler in an SUV before bringing the star out in handcuffs.

READ MORE: Ryan Coogler Calls Directing ‘Black Panther 2’ Without Chadwick Boseman The ‘Hardest Thing’ He’s Ever Done

After investigating, the police called what unfolded a huge mistake, blaming the staff member who was described in the report as a pregnant Black lady, TMZ claimed.

Coogler, who has been busy filming the sequel to “Black Panther”, was said to have asked for badge numbers of all the responding officers once everyone was released.

Coogler told ET Canada in a statement via his rep, “This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”