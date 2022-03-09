Katy Perry is clearing up a major misconception of one of her biggest hits.
On Sunday’s “American Idol”, the pop star revealed that most people have been singing the wrong lyrics to “Firework” this whole time.
Perry shared a clip of the moment on her Instagram account, in which fellow judge Luke Bryan sang the chorus of the song, while she looked on annoyed and then jumped in to correct him.
“It’s not ‘up, up, up,’ and it’s not ‘ahh, ahh, ahh,’” she said
“Well, what is it then? ’Cause I’ve been dying to know all these years,” Bryan responded.
“It’s ‘awe, awe, awe,’” Perry explained, spelling out: “A-W-E.”
“Is that a word in the dictionary?” Bryan joked, but Perry told him it was, of course.
“It’s ‘awe, awe, awe,’ everybody. Get it right!” she added.
In the caption of her Instagram Post, Perry added, “FOR THE OFFICIAL RECORD. It is AWE not UP. It is FIREWORK not FIREWORKSSS.”
She also included a second slide in the post showing that the song was inspired by a line from Jack Kerouac’s 1951 book On the Road.
He famously wrote, “The only people for me are the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time, the ones who never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn, like fabulous yellow roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars and in the middle you see the blue centerlight pop and everybody goes ‘Awww!’”