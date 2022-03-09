Katy Perry is clearing up a major misconception of one of her biggest hits.

On Sunday’s “American Idol”, the pop star revealed that most people have been singing the wrong lyrics to “Firework” this whole time.

Perry shared a clip of the moment on her Instagram account, in which fellow judge Luke Bryan sang the chorus of the song, while she looked on annoyed and then jumped in to correct him.

“It’s not ‘up, up, up,’ and it’s not ‘ahh, ahh, ahh,’” she said

“Well, what is it then? ’Cause I’ve been dying to know all these years,” Bryan responded. “It’s ‘awe, awe, awe,’” Perry explained, spelling out: “A-W-E.”

“Is that a word in the dictionary?” Bryan joked, but Perry told him it was, of course.