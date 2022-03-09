Andy Cohen has slammed the “so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill” banning Florida teachers in classes up to third grade from talking about LGBTQ issues with their students.

The star spoke about the bill, which is expected to be signed into law by Governor DeSantis, on Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

Cohen told the camera, “First to Florida Republicans, you’re pretending to solve a problem that doesn’t exist. There is not a mass conspiracy of kindergarten teachers who are plotting to teach children to be gay.

“This is one big dog whistle. You’re scaring people into spewing hate and discrimination at the LGBTQ community,” he added.

Cohen went on, “While the words ‘don’t say gay’ don’t explicitly appear in the bill, as a gay parent, I’m concerned that its deliberately vague language leaves room for it to be interpreted that way.

“Like, if my son went to school and talked about his gay dad during class and the teacher engaged, under your vague, hateful law, that could be considered illegal?”

The “Real Housewives” boss insisted supporters of the bill “have spread so much misinformation, like suggesting only ‘groomers’ would oppose it. You can’t groom someone to be gay. You’re born gay.”

Cohen concluded, “I thought the whole point of sending our kids to school was to educate them and prepare them for the real world.

“Well, newsflash, the real world has gay people in it. It has people of all different gender identities. You can draft all the homophobic and transphobic bills you want, you’re not going to erase us. I just wonder how many children and families need to suffer before our politicians figure that out.”