Alyssa Milano is keeping tabs on what her kids watch, and that includes her hit ’90s and early aughts series, “Charmed”. Milano took to TikTok on Monday to answer a fan who asked her if her kids have seen “Charmed” and what they thought about the bewitching series if they did.

“No, they have not seen ‘Charmed’ yet, my children,” Milano revealed while the show’s theme song, “How Soon Is Now? by The Smiths, played in the background. “For many reasons, one of which, I kiss a lot of guys on ‘Charmed’. So many guys that are not their dad. So many guys, so no.”

Milano went on to reveal that she did let her daughter, Bella, 7, whom she shares with husband David Bugliari, watch the trailer for her new film, ‘Brazen’, and based on her response to that, she decided “Charmed” was definitely a no-go.

“Also, I let Bella watch the trailer of ‘Brazen’, because obviously I wouldn’t let her watch the movie, but I let her watch the trailer, and she said, ‘Mommy, I can tell you were fakin’ that kiss,’ which I think she was calling me a bad actress,” Milano shared.

“The other reason, she is seven, and all she wants to wear are belly tops,” the 49-year-old actress continued. “That’s without seeing ‘Charmed’. And I’m constantly like, ‘No, you don’t want to wear a belly top.’ So, could you imagine after she watches ‘Charmed’, when she’s like, ‘Mommy, you wore belly tops!’

Milano previously spoke with ET about “Charmed” and the sexualization of women’s bodies in the ’90s, something she said she experienced during her time on the popular TV series.

“When I think about the ’90s…you watch reruns of ‘Charmed’, and I’m running around in like a bra and underwear for 80 percent of every episode,” Milano explained. “We had to be scantily clad in order for that show to be a hit.”

While Milano said she’s still so very proud of “Charmed”, she didn’t always have the easiest time on set, especially when it came to her co-star, “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Shannen Doherty. After years of tension between the two during the show’s eight seasons, Milano said she and Doherty are now “cordial.”

“I would say we are cordial,” she shared. “You know, I could take responsibility for a lot of our tension that we had. I think a lot of our struggle came from feeling that I was in competition rather than it being that sisterhood that the show was so much about. And I have some guilt about my part in that.”

The pair has since patched things up and the show has gone on to get a modern-day reboot, which is still on the air today on The CW.

