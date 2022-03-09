Dolly Parton couldn’t stay silent.

On Monday night at the 2022 ACM Awards, the country legend opened the show by taking a moment to pay her respects to the people of Ukraine, who are in the midst of an invasion by Russia.

Appearing on BBC’s “The One Show” after co-hosting the event, the 76-year-old explained why she addressed the crisis in Europe at the awards show.

“Well, I felt that it was not only important but urgent to do it because there’s so much grief and so much sorrow,” Parton said. “I just can’t help feeling like that’s just home, and I feel for those people like they’re my own people, and I just feel like we have to say or do something, whatever we can.”

She added, “I felt like I couldn’t enjoy myself without at least acknowledging them. With us having fun and having the freedom to do that, I just felt that it was necessary to take a minute to acknowledge and pay respect to them and what they’re going through.”

At the ACMs on Monday night, during the opening of the show, Parton told the audience, “I love to laugh, I love to joke, and we’re going to have a good time tonight, but I do want us before we get started with all our fun to take a serious moment.

“Now I don’t want to be political and this is not. I’d rather pass a kidney stone than do that, but I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine. So why don’t we just dedicate this entire show to them and pray for peace around this crazy old world.”