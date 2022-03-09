Dearest reader, “Bridgerton” season 2 is almost upon us and so, Netflix and Shondaland have dropped the official trailer and exclusive new images.

In the clip, released today, viewers will get a glimpse of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love but “what happens when duty is in conflict with the heart’s true desire?”

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma- Photo: Netflix

The eldest Bridgerton sibling and viscount, who is driven by his duty to uphold the family name, discovers it’s not easy finding a suitable wife who meets his impossible standards — that is until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.

Anthony pursues Edwina, however Kate unravels the lord’s true intentions and does everything in her power to end their union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony get closer and complications arise on both ends.

There is “potential for a considerable scandal indeed” as the lord’s honours “hang by a thread” and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) keeps the deepest secret of the town.

“Bridgerton”‘s new images reveal the fan-favourite Pall Mall game from the book (by Julia Quinn), which takes place onscreen this season.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in episode 203 of “Bridgerton”- Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, and Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset in episode 203 of “Bridgerton”- Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

The romantic yet scandalous “Bridgerton” returns March 25 on Netflix.