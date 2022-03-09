Javier Bardem discusses his very short-lived stripping career as he chats to Ellen DeGeneres on her show Wednesday.

Bardem tells the host how he drunkenly agreed to become a stripper at a disco while doing a favour for a friend.

He shares, “I’m 53 years old, there was a time when I was 20, believe it or not. I was stepping out of a cake for a friend’s wife then we went to celebrate that into a disco and I did my routine again on the dancefloor and the owner of the disco said, ‘Will you do that every Friday?'”

“I said, ‘Yeah, of course’ because I was drunk. Then they hired me and I had to perform the next Friday and I was so nervous, I called my mom and my sister to accompany me to my striptease number.

“There was nobody, I think there were, like, three people there. It was very embarrassing but I did it. I mean, I’m a performer and I gave my word. So I was a stripper for a day,” he adds.

Bardem jokes when DeGeneres asks what he was wearing, “I was wearing a tuxedo that I will open then I will have my little thing there,” adding he danced to “You Can Leave Your Hat On”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bardem talks about finding out he was nominated for an Oscar alongside his wife Penélope Cruz.

He also shares how his daughter helped convince him to join the cast of the upcoming “Little Mermaid” live-action remake.

See more in the clip above.