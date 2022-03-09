Jennifer Garner has had email mishaps like the rest of us.

On Tuesday night, the actress appeared on “The Late Late Show” alongside guest Greg Kinnear, and she shared the story of her worst ‘reply all’ fail, which involved Kinnear.

“I had a mom fail. This is true, about to tell you a true story. This is a true confession,” she said.

“So we have kids who do the same activity, and I emailed the coach one weekend, kind of being funny about my kid and saying, ‘Well, this one seems to be getting a little womped this weekend,'” Garner continued. “‘So what does that mean for tomorrow morning because we have something planned? What does that mean typically?’ And I was being funny, I thought I was being funny.”

Unfortunately, she accidentally hit ‘reply all’ and sent the message to everyone, including Kinnear and his wife Helen Labdon.

“Turns out it’s the one time in my life I replied all. I replied to everyone on the team, to every parent, including you and Helen,” she said. “Do you remember this? Did you guys feel like, ‘Oh, gosh, man, I thought she was nice. What a jerk.'”

“I do remember this,” Kinnear said. “And I remember thinking, Jennifer Garner is a raging lunatic. Sweet enough, but I had no idea.”

“Did it come off cute and funny and like I’m super chill?” Garner asked.

“No, no, no,” Kinnear said, laughing along with the audience.

Garner shares children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.