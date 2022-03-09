The Kardashians reveal all in a new interview with Variety.

The famous family, who are set to launch their new show “The Kardashians” on Hulu, don’t hold back in the chat as Kim discusses her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, her tumultuous relationship with ex Kanye West, and more.

Kim shares of whether fans can expect to see Davidson in the new series: “I have not filmed with him. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does.”

She adds, speaking for the first time about her new beau publicly, “But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Kim insists viewers will see “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.

“I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

Kim then talks about West, who has been facing backlash for constantly criticizing Davidson on social media and even in his new music video for “Eazy”; a collaboration with the Game.

Before their relationship turned bitter, West filmed scenes for the Hulu series.

Kim tells the mag, “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy. But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately.

“I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good. I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see.

“The reality is, we’re always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”

Kim also offers some simple advice in the chat: “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

She says of criticism that she’s “just famous for being famous”: “Who gives a f**k. We focus on the positive. We work our a**es off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.”

Kim isn’t the only one discussing her private life in the interview, with Khloé also being asked about her relationship with Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares three-year-old daughter True.

In January, Thompson, who features on the Hulu series, admitted a paternity test confirmed he’d fathered a child with another woman.

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” Khloé admits. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”