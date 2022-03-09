Nicolas Cage is taking on the role of a lifetime as Nick Cage, the Hollywood actor who has just about had enough of the industry in the new meta-action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent”.

An earlier teaser for the movie set up the premise: Cage plays a more jaded and over-the-top version of himself, who feels creatively unfulfilled and nearing financial ruin. Cage’s agent (played by Neil Patrick Harris) convinces the star to attend the birthday party of wealthy superfan Javi (Pedro Pascal). But Javi is more than just a “Face/Off” fan, he’s actually a dangerous criminal. When the CIA (Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz) assign Cage with bringing Javi down, he faces his greatest acting challenge yet as he taps into long-dormant acting skills to pull off his wild assignment.

Jokes about everything from “Face/Off” and “Con Air” to “The Croods 2” are here in the trailer, demonstrating this is a Nicolas Cage movie by his fans, for his fans. Written by Tom Gormican in 2019, the script was given to Cage along with a letter by the writer telling him the movie was a love letter and not a mockery of the actor or his career. The letter and script worked, and the movie is now finally set for its big premiere at this year’s SXSW Film Festival.

“The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent” will open in theatres on April 22.

Watch the trailer above. (Contains NSFW language).