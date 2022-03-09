Doja Cat just dropped an “atrocity of a beat” about Mexican pizza in collaboration with Taco Bell, her latest brand partnership.

However, the rapper is not proud of the “jingle” that the fast-food chain made her write for the endorsement. Prior to the release of Doja’s verse, she took to Twitter on Tuesday to explain that a “contractual” agreement she made with Taco Bell will be dropping soon to help them sell Mexican pizza.

“Somebody gettin cussed out,” Doja captioned the clip before going on a rant that revealed a major spoiler for Taco Bell despite the agreement.

“I got to do this f***ing — you got to be quiet though, you can’t tell anybody that I told you this — I gotta do this f***ing TikTok where I do… everybody keeps calling it a jingle,” she began. “It’s for Taco Bell, and I gotta do this f***ing jingle. They want me to rap about Mexican pizza, so I want to give you a heads-up before you see that s**t — it’s contractual. I know it’s bad.”

The “Get Into It” rapper warned fans of the atrocious rap and didn’t even try to hide her lack of enthusiasm about the partnership. She also disclosed the return of Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza, which was removed from their menu last year.

In true Doja fashion, she cussed out Taco Bell as she rapped, “This ain’t even Mexican food but I don’t care.” She even wrote a message in the video that reads “God help us all” as she sang the jingle “Mexican pizza is the pizza.”

Although the video looks bad for Taco Bell, Doja may actually be a marketing genius, drawing attention to the TikTok, which has already gained two million views.