Stanley Tucci speaks candidly about his cancer battle in a new interview with People.

The actor was diagnosed with cancer at the base of his tongue in 2017. He consequently underwent a 35-day radiation treatment plus seven sessions of chemotherapy.

Tucci, who is married to Emily Blunt’s older sister Felicity, is now cancer-free and says he’s “incredibly lucky” to be alive.

He tells the magazine of living with extreme jaw pain for two years: “I had a scan but the scan missed it. And, of course, when you think that there might be something wrong, you’re also afraid that there is something wrong.”

Tucci, who lost his first wife Kate to breast cancer in 2009, was unable to eat and lost his senses of taste and smell during his treatment.

The “Devil Wears Prada” star eventually saw different doctors who figured out he had a three-centimetre tumour at the base of his tongue.

Tucci shares, “They couldn’t do surgery because the tumour was so big. It’s a miracle that it didn’t metastasize. It had been in me so long.”

It’s been almost four years since his treatments ended back in 2018, and the actor is now able to eat, which was “just the most exciting thing in the world” to him at the time.

He gushes of his wife’s support: “Felicity’s undying attention, affection, and encouragement got me through it.”

Tucci shares daughter Emilia, 3, and son Matteo, 7, with Felicity, as well as having three older kids with Kate: 22-year-old twins Nicolo and Isabel, and Camilla, 20.

The “Searching for Italy” star admits some foods still taste “weird” but loves cooking and insists he “couldn’t be with someone who didn’t care about food.”

He says, “A perfect day off for me would be going to the farmer’s market, buy a bunch of food, start cooking, play with the kids. And then have people over for dinner. To me, that’s just a great day.”