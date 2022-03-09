Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have been spotted together again, just days after attending a wedding over the weekend.

In new photos, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and the “Big Little Lies” actress were seen getting off a private jet in Palm Beach, Florida.

They each kept it casual, with Woodley wearing a black hoodie, jeans and boots, trying her hair up in a high bun and Rodgers rocking a white Adidas hoodie, sweatpants, sneakers, a beanie and aviator sunglasses.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers – Photo: Backgrid

Woodley later put on some shades of her own after making her way off the plane and onto the runway.

Their Palm Beach outing comes after the formerly engaged couple attended the wedding of Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers teammate, David Bakhtiari, at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California, on Saturday. An eyewitness at the wedding told ET that the pair appeared to pack on a little PDA, noting that Woodley even “lovingly patted” Rodgers’ behind. “During the cocktail hour she lovingly patted his behind as she was seated and he was standing next to her and placed his hand around the back of her neck,” an eyewitness told ET of Rodgers and Woodley, who was said to be wearing a long, sparkly dress. “On the way to the reception, the pair was walking arm in arm as they made their way to the ballroom.” The string of sightings come just weeks after the pair was seen shopping at Los Angeles-area grocery store. A source told ET at the time that Rodgers is making Woodley “a priority.” “Shailene and Aaron broke up after the two spent a lot of time apart and couldn’t make it work,” the source shared. “Aaron had told Shailene he’ll put more effort into the relationship and making her a priority. The two have been spending more time together recently and will see what the future holds.”

I JUST SAW THEM AT EREWHON 5 MINS AGO TOGETHER!!!!! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/GLHfXNcRaz — katie (@k80claire) February 22, 2022

The 38-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and the 30-year-old actress called off their engagement last month, just a year after announcing that they were getting married. A source told ET that although the two called things off, they were still friends and plan to remain so.

They tried to make their relationship work but with busy careers in different industries it was hard to see one another,” the source said. “The two have no animosity toward one another and plan to remain as friends.”

In an Instagram post shared shortly after their split, Rodgers posted a picture of the two cuddling and said that he loved her.

“@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” he wrote. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

He later appeared on Pat McAfee’s SiriusXM radio show and apologized to Woodley for the way his controversial comments about the COVID-19 vaccine affected her after he tested positive. He also still referred to her as his “partner.”

For more on the pair, check out the video below.

