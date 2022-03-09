Sam Heughan isn’t spilling much about his dating life.

On Wednesday, the “Outlander” star appeared on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” and the host couldn’t help but asked if he’s still on the market.

READ MORE: Sam Heughan Reveals He Knows How ‘Outlander’ Will End During ‘Tonight Show’ Visit

“You’re single?” she asked.

Heughan laughed, responding, “Wow, why are you asking?”

“Well, because I heard…for the Heughligans, I actually heard that you want to put career ahead, and put romance in the backseat, is that still true?” she explained.

“I never said that I don’t think… but certainly the job is so all encompassing and we spend so much time on the set and at work so,” Heughan said, “but yeah I’m open to something.”

This week, ET reported that Heughan was spotted kissing a mystery woman while out and about in New York.

READ MORE: Sam Heughan Says He ‘Didn’t Really Have A Sense Of Style’ Before ‘Outlander’

Also on the show, Barrymore asked her guest about reports that he had asked for an intimacy coordinator to be hired on W Network’s “Outlander”.

“Yes, it is true,” he said.

“Okay, why? Because I’m like you guys have been together for all these years, you must have rhythm for days and chemistry, and I actually didn’t mean that sensually speaking,” Barrymore said.

“An intimacy advisor is kind of a more common practice now in the industry,” Heughan explained. “When we started we were totally green, you know in your career you’ve had to do similar stuff, and as an actor or actress you’re kind of just thrown in the deep end, and we were and we sort of found our way through it together and we supported each other through it, but actually bringing someone on board means we’re all more supported and we can find new ways to I guess be more intimate and to add more to those scenes. So I think it’s a really welcome addition.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on Global, and “Outlander” returns Sunday, March 6 on W Network.