Josh Peck is opening up about his previous addiction to drugs and alcohol and his struggle with weight.

The 35-year-old actor, who’s grown up in the spotlight over the course of two decades, covers this week’s issue of People. While speaking to the magazine, Peck reveals the reason why he doesn’t revisit his past work.

“I don’t even watch my new stuff,” says the “How I Met Your Father” actor, who further adds, “I don’t watch anything!”

For Peck, Hollywood was often a place associated with pain, like his public weight struggle and a drug addiction that went on for years. He details the dark experience for the first time in his new memoir Happy People Are Annoying.

“I was always looking for something outside to fix my insides,” Peck recalls. “But eventually I realized that whether my life was beyond my wildest dreams or a total mess, it didn’t change the temperature of what was going on in my mind. I knew that nothing in the outside world would make me feel whole.”

The New York native, who’s been sober since 2008, began performing stand-up comedy as a young teenager before landing a breakout role in Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show”, which led to his rise to fame in “Drake & Josh”.

“I spent most of my life dying to be typical but I grew up with a single mom, I was overweight and I was a musical theater kid who really had no social status,” says Peck, who was continuously teased because of his size. “Comedy was my natural defense mechanism.”

At the time, when Peck was 15, he weighed nearly 300 pounds, noting that he would often eat his own large pizzas. After implementing healthy changes like dieting and exercising for 18 months, he lost 127 pounds. However, he wasn’t satisfied.

“It became clear that once I lost the weight that I was the same head in a new body,” Peck shares. “What is really clear is that I overdo things. And then I discovered drugs and alcohol. And that became my next chapter. I used food and drugs to numb my feelings.”

Peck shares more of how he came to love the 15-year-old “strong” version of himself in Happy People Are Annoying, available March 15.