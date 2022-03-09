“Bridgerton” star Jonathan Bailey opens up about hiding his sexuality out of fear of not getting roles when he was younger in a candid new interview with GQ Hype.

The actor, who plays ladies man Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the hit Netflix show, tells the magazine about some advice that someone once gave an actor friend.

He shares, “At the time he was told ‘There’s two things we don’t want to know: if you’re an alcoholic or if you’re gay.’”

Bailey, who came out to family and friends in his early 20s, continues: “All it takes is for one of those people in that position of power to say that, and it ripples through. So, yeah, of course I thought that.

“Of course I thought that in order to be happy, I needed to be straight.”

Jonathan Bailey. CREDIT – Ben Parks

READ MORE: Lord Anthony Sets Out On A Challenging Quest For Love In Season 2 Trailer For ‘Bridgerton’

However, despite the words sticking with Bailey, he decided in the end that he didn’t want to let it affect him too much.

He insists, “I reached a point where I thought, F**k this, I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that, than getting a part.”

READ MORE: Nicola Coughlan Says It’s ‘Mind-Blowing’ That People Like Kim Kardashian And Kate Middleton Watch ‘Bridgerton’

Despite being a charming womaniser on the show, he says he doesn’t like to talk about his status as a sex symbol, telling the mag: “Any actor who thinks they’re a sex symbol? Cringe.”

Bailey adds of how his own life influences his work: “You put your life experiences into [the work]. What’s most interesting is not necessarily having to talk about what that is, and keeping a sense of privacy.”

Read the full feature online at GQ Hype now.