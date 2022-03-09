Click to share this via email

Seventeen years after he last suited up in “Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith”, Ewan McGregor is finally back in his Jedi robes.

A new teaser has just been released for the upcoming series, in addition to new details about the characters.

Pictured on the cover of Entertainment Weekly, McGregor teases where audiences will join Obi-Wan Kenobi’s story when the Disney+ series arrives on May 25.

“We find Obi-Wan at the beginning of our story rather broken, and faithless, and beaten, somewhat given up,” the 50-year-old actor says. Not much else is known about the series’ plot, other than some of the galaxy’s familiar faces from the prequels will return, including Canadian actor Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader and Joel Edgerton as Uncle Owen.

Canadian filmmaker Deborah Chow, who also helmed two episodes of “The Mandalorian”, directs all six episodes of the series and is especially grateful for the casting of Egerton.

“Thank you, George [Lucas], for casting Joel Edgerton as Uncle Owen,” she laughs. “That’s all I can say.

The release of the new images comes as the official “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Twitter account came alive with the Jedi’s classic greeting and the first line of dialogue ever uttered by Kenobi on-screen.

Hello there. — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) March 9, 2022

One of the big reveals in EW is the first look at the villain known as Inquisitor Reva, played by “The Queen Gambit”‘s Moses Ingram. Described as a “formidable new foe”, Reva “seeks out Jedi-in-hiding for the Empire”.

“They share a common dark-side goal,” Ingram says about Reva and Vader. “They’re on the same team.”

The rest of the cast includes Rupert Friend, Kumail Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Benny Safdie, and Sun Kang.

Check out more new photos from “Obi-Wan Kenobi” below.

Reva (Moses Ingram) in Lucasfilm’s OBI-WAN KENOBI, exclusively on Disney+. © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) in Lucasfilm’s OBI-WAN KENOBI, exclusively on Disney+. © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) in Lucasfilm’s OBI-WAN KENOBI, exclusively on Disney+. © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

(L-R): Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) and Reva (Moses Ingram) in Lucasfilm’s OBI-WAN KENOBI, exclusively on Disney+. © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) in Lucasfilm’s OBI-WAN KENOBI, exclusively on Disney+. © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

Reva (Moses Ingram) in Lucasfilm’s OBI-WAN KENOBI, exclusively on Disney+. © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.