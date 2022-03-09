At this year’s Oscars, Amy Schumer plans on pushing boundaries.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian shares just how edgy she plans to get while hosting the Academy Awards later this month alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

On a Zoom call with the awards show producers Schumer pitched a number of jokes that apparently pushed the envelope a bit too far, as they were met with dead silence.

“I was like, ‘Can you guys hear me?’” Schumer says, adding that her usual repertoire of “p***y jokes” likely won’t be making the cut.

Amy Schumer – Photo: Heather Hazzan for THR

Schumer says she still plans on taking “a couple risks,” but is also going to make sure she doesn’t get sued: “I emailed my lawyer about two jokes the other day, and he was like, ‘No!’”

Also in the interview, the comedian talks about dealing with the criticism she’s received over her career.

“It’s like, who gets the most hate? LeBron James? Tom Brady? It’s people at the top of their game,” she says, though she admits she can be highly critical of herself, too.

“I’m disgusted with some of my old material,” she says of some of her more problematic jokes. She cites one about Black people not being able to swim, adding that she has “so much undoing to do,” in order to be a better ally to marginalized people.

Amy Schumer – Photo: Heather Hazzan for THR

She also talks about departing the upcoming live-action Barbie movie, which is currently set to star Margot Robbie.

“They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” Schumer says.

Giving an example of how poorly her vision meshed with the studio, Schumer recalls someone involved in the film sending her a pair of Manolo Blahniks to celebrate.

“The idea that that’s just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, ‘You’ve got the wrong gal,'” she says.