Ashley Callingbull is making a historic appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The model will be the first Indigenous woman on the magazine’s swimsuit edition. She shared the happy news on Twitter.

Callingbull, who hails from the Enoch Cree Nation in Alberta, has achieved a lot of other historic firsts during her prolific career.

The actress first came to global attention when she was crowned Mrs. Universe in 2015.

She has subsequently appeared in “Blackstone” as Sheila Delaronde and with her father in season 4 of “The Amazing Race Canada”. She also serves as a spokesperson and model for Nike N7.