Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Holland Park, London, U.K.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are continuing to support Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London, U.K., on Wednesday, where they met with members of the Ukrainian community and volunteers.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Holland Park, London, U.K. (Photo by Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The royals, who wore Ukrainian flag-coloured pins, brought homemade brownies and granola bars from Kensington Palace as a thank you for all the hard work the incredible volunteers have been putting in.

READ MORE: Ukraine Morning Show Host Broadcasts From Bomb Shelter

The Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London has become one of many hubs organising donations, material aid and supporting Ukrainians living locally. The work volunteers here are doing to ensure that help gets to where it is most needed is inspiring. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/XZLZ12BwRS — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 9, 2022

Find out more via @decappeal or check with your local charity about what they are most in need of. — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 9, 2022

William and Kate joined Ukrainian Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko and his wife Inna for a tour of the centre.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton Felt Speaking Out About Ukraine At The ACM Awards Was ‘Not Only Important, But Urgent’

They also helped sort and wrap items donated by the public.

William and Kate’s visit came after they said “we stand with President [Zelenskyy] and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future.”

The pair also reflected on the time they met with Zelenskyy and the first lady.

In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future 🇺🇦 W & C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2022

The president responded: