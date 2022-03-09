Prince William and Kate Middleton are continuing to support Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London, U.K., on Wednesday, where they met with members of the Ukrainian community and volunteers.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Holland Park, London, U.K. (Photo by Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The royals, who wore Ukrainian flag-coloured pins, brought homemade brownies and granola bars from Kensington Palace as a thank you for all the hard work the incredible volunteers have been putting in.

William and Kate joined Ukrainian Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko and his wife Inna for a tour of the centre.

They also helped sort and wrap items donated by the public.

William and Kate’s visit came after they said “we stand with President [Zelenskyy] and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future.”

The pair also reflected on the time they met with Zelenskyy and the first lady.

The president responded: