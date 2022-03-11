It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – March 11., 2022

Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion – “Sweetest Pie”

Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion are giving us pop perfection this Friday by satisfying our cravings with “Sweetest Pie”. Not only is the music video to this bop absolute fire, no seriously — they literally blast out fire — this is just a feel-good song about knowing you’ve got the goods and anyone who wants it better put in the WORK!

Florence + The Machine – “My Love”

Following the announcement of her fifth studio album Dance Fever, which is set for release on May 13, Florence + The Machine drops her latest single “My Love”. The song follows the release of “King” and “Heaven Is Here”.

The Chainsmokers – “iPad”

The Chainsmokers have got us in our feelings on this lovely Friday with their new soothing pop track “iPad”. The opening lyric hits home with “I go through your iPad looking for something that I used to have” and if you’re missing people or moments in your life, this new song might just be the medicine you need to cheer yourself up.

Bryan Adams – “Always Have, Always Will”, and So Happy It Hurts (ALBUM)

Beloved Canadian rocker Bryan Adams released his 15th album So Happy It Hurts. The star already dropped the single “So Happy It Hurts”, describing the song as “freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road,” and now his newest single “Always Have, Always Will” continues with those good ol’ Bryan Adam vibes.

Stromae – “Fils De Joie”

Following the release of his new, critically acclaimed studio album Multitude, Stromae shares the music video for the single “Fils De Joie”. Stromae says the song and idea for the visuals “came from watching Faustine Bollaert’s French talk show ‘Ca Commence Aujourd’hui’.” Stromae is also set to perform at Coachella later this year.

Marian Hill feat. Kemba & Steve Davit – “SPINNIN”

Marian Hill makes a triumphant return with “SPINNIN”, which calls upon the help of Kemba and Steve Davit. The song is their latest single off their upcoming third studio album, why can’t we pretend?

The Reklaws ft. Jake Owen – “11 Beers”

Following the success of their viral TikTok hit “What The Truck”, which holds the title of the fastest country song to become gold certified in Canada, the Reklaws are back with their new single “11 Beers”, which features nine-time No. 1, multi-platinum country superstar Jake Owen. “11 Beers” is an ’80s-inspired pop-medley infused with country music that you just can’t help but dance to.

James Reid ft. Jay B & ØZI – “Hello 2.0 (Legends Only)”

James Reid is releasing a 2022 remake of his popular summer smash “Hello”. This funk-pop-dance fusion sees global artists come together to create a song that has English, Korean and Mandarin lyrics. The song’s message is one to bond all of us and we certainly will be having this song play on repeat.

Other noteworthy releases this week include Sean Paul and Pia Mia – “How We Do It”, Lil Durk & Future – “Petty Too”, The Shires – “A Bar Without You” + 10 Year Plan (ALBUM), WHIPPED CREAM – “Cry”, David J – “U Or Nothing”, Everette – “Gonna Be A Problem”, Superorganism – “Teenager”, P1Harmony (피원하모니) – “Do It Like This (English Version)“, Imagine Dragons – “Bones”, Michael Buble – “Higher”, & Spirit Of The Bear – “Wires”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Charli XCX – Crash (ALBUM)

Crash is the upcoming fifth studio album from British singer Charli XCX, which is set to be released on March 18, 2022.

Machine Gun Kelly – mainstream sellout

Machine Gun Kelly’s forthcoming album, mainstream sellout drops on March 25, 2022, and will feature his lead single alongside WILLOW “emo girl.”

Michael Bublé – Higher

Beloved Canadian artist Michael Bublé is set to release his eleventh studio album Higher on March 25, 2022. The album will feature the lead single “I’ll Never Not Love You”.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love (ALBUM)

The world hasn’t received new music from the Red Hot Chili Peppers since 2016, thankfully that’s all about to change. The group’s new album Unlimited Love will be out on April 1, 2022, and will feature the single “Black Summer”.

Camila Cabello – Familia (ALBUM)

Camila Cabello’s third studio album Familia is set for release on April 8, 2020. It will feature the previously released tracks “Don’t Go Yet” and “Bam Bam” featuring Ed Sheeran.

BANKS – Serpentina (ALBUM)

BANKS has officially announced her forthcoming, fourth studio album SERPENTINA, set for global release on April 8, 2020. The album will feature 13 new songs such as “Skinnydipped”, “The Devil”, as well as her latest single “Holding Back”.

Sophia Bel – Anxious Avoidant (ALBUM)

Sophia Bel’s debut album Anxious Avoidant is set for release on April 15, 2022. Raised on early-2000s skate-punk and emo music, Sophia draws inspiration from her childhood all while exploring the electro-pop genre.

SOFI TUKKER – WET TENNIS (Album)

SOFI TUKKER’s followup to their Grammy-nominated debut album, Treehouse will be titled WET TENNIS. The album will feature their latest single “Original Sin” and is set for an April 29, 2022, release.

Blossoms – Ribbon Around The Bomb (ALBUM)

British band Blossoms’ latest body of work Ribbon Around The Bomb is set for an April 29, 2022, release. It will feature their brand-new track “Ode To NYC”.

Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever

Florence + The Machine’s new album Dance Fever will feature the previously released tracks “My Love”, “King”, and “Heaven Is Here”. The album is set to drop on May 13, 2022.

Superorganism – World Wide Pop

Superorganism have announced their new album World Wide Pop, which comes out on July 15, 2022. It will feature the new single “Teenager” and artists such as Stephen Malkmus, CHAI, Pi Ja Ma, Gen Hoshino, and Dylan Cartlidge.