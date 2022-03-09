Rebel Wilson has a royal pal.
The actress chatted on “The One Show” Tuesday and was asked about hosting the BAFTAs on Sunday.
Wilson shared,”I do have a connection with a Royal Family member, who I may text certain jokes to to see if it’s ok by them.”
She did not reveal the identity of her Royal Family friend.
“They actually have a really great sense of humour, people think because of their position, but they like to laugh as well.”
It’s likely that Prince William, who is president of BAFTA, will attend the star-studded ceremony this weekend alongside Kate Middleton.
He cancelled a scheduled appearance at last year’s mainly virtual event following the death of his grandfather Prince Philip on April 9.
Speaking about hosting in front of many familiar faces, Wilson joked: “Everybody who could potentially employ me is in the audience.”
However, she laughed that she wouldn’t mind getting cancelled so she “wouldn’t have to work for two years.”
