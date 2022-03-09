Linsey Godfrey is so relieved to finally have a grasp on her mental health.

Godfrey, 33, announced her borderpolar diagnosis on social media last year. Borderpolar describes someone who has both borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder. When the “Days Of Our Lives” actress was diagnosed with the condition in 2019, she felt relief.

“I had been struggling for so long, and I knew I wasn’t okay,” Godfrey recently told People. “Even though it was a big, awful pill to swallow, I was relieved to finally have an answer and not just, ‘You’re a sh**ty person.'”

Godfrey’s symptoms include depressions and hypomania. Medication, therapy and a solid support system have helped her tremendously. Though she isn’t trying to set an example, Godfrey feels so much satisfaction knowing her openness is helping others struggling with the same diagnosis.

“It was nerve-racking, and I genuinely thought I would never work again,” she said. “[But] as soon as I did it, someone commented, ‘Thank you.’ It was worth it to know that one person went, ‘Oh my God. It’s not just me.’

“Mental illness doesn’t discriminate,” she said. “It doesn’t care who you are, or what family you were born into, or what your experiences were. The more we talk about it, the less alone everybody would feel.”