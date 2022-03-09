Piers Morgan intends to continue speaking his mind, completely unfiltered.

A year after walking off the set of “Good Morning Britain” over an on-air argument about his commentary on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the TV personality has announced his new show.

“Piers Morgan Uncensored” will premiere this year, streaming on FOX Nation in the U.S., and airing on TalkTV in the U.K.

“A year ago today, I was forced to leave a job I loved, at the peak of its success, for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion,” Morgan says in a video announcing the new show. “This shouldn’t happen in any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech and freedom of expression.”

He continues, “I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new daily show whose main purpose is to cancel the Cancel Culture which has infected societies around the world. I want it to be a platform for lively vigorous debate, news-making interviews, and that increasingly taboo three-letter word: fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people.”

Winnie Dunbar Nelson, Executive Editor, TV at News UK, said: “Piers Morgan is a fearless journalist and broadcaster with an unmatched ability to engage audiences internationally. With Piers Morgan Uncensored, we’ll be doing something genuinely new – a daily show created for a global audience.”

The new show is described as a “fearless forum for lively, intelligent debate and agenda-setting interviews; celebrating free speech and the right for people to share their views. This is the first show of its kind broadcast across three separate continents.”