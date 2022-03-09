Dylan O’Brien says he is just as surprised as fans to hear that he was up for the role of Nightwing.

A rumour circulating suggests that O’Brien (“Bumblebee”, “Maze Runner”) is being considered to portray Nightwing in the “Batman” DC Universe. The “Love and Monsters” star, 30, peeked his head through the grapevine in a recent podcast appearance.

“I’m aware of it. I’ve seen a lot of it,” O’Brien told the “Post Cred Pod” podcast. “I’ve not heard anything about it on the professional side, but it’s cool that it made its way to me, to the point where I asked my manager, ‘Is this even an actual thing?’”

Nightwing is the superhero persona adopted by Dick Grayson, the original Robin, after exiting his role as Batman’s sidekick.

O’Brien recently appeared in “The Outfit” alongside Zoey Deutch, Mark Rylance and Johnny Flynn. He also dropped by an episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” last year. He next appears in the thriller “The Vanishings at Caddo Lake” and comedy satire “Not Okay”.