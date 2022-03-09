Josh Brolin gives a passionate prayer in the eerie trailer for “Outer Range”.

The new series from Prime Video is a spin-off of the wildly successful “Yellowstone” – which is already in production for season 5.

READ MORE: Josh Brolin Says Denis Villeneuve Not Getting A Best Director Oscar Nod For ‘Dune’ Is ‘Flummoxing’

“Outer Range” follows Brolin’s Wyoming rancher Royal Abbott who discovers a mystery at the edge of the wilderness. His family is already reeling from the disappearance of their daughter-in-law Rebecca, and dealing with the aggressive invasion of their neighbours the Tillersons – but this mysterious black void may threaten everything they know.

Outer Range, Royal Abbott (played by Josh Brolin) – Photo: Prime Video

Outer Range, Cecilia Abbott (played by Lili Taylor) – Photo: Prime Video

Perry Abbott (played by Tom Pelphrey), Rhett Abbott (played by Lewis Pullman), Royal Abbott (played by Josh Brolin) — Photo: Prime Video

In the nearly 2 minute-long teaser, Brolin gives a prayer before dinner with his family where he passionately asks for answers from God.

“I’m asking you to come down here and explain yourself because this world of yours isn’t quite adding up,” he says. “And there is a great void!”

READ MORE: ‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser And Kelly Reilly React To Rip And Beth’s Season 4 Finale Surprise

The series also stars Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and “Yellowstone” actor Will Patton.

The first two episodes of “Outer Range” premiere on Prime Video on April 15 with two new episodes every week.