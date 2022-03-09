Kristin Chenoweth expects Ariana Grande to play a wicked good Glinda.

Grande portrays Glinda in the impending “Wicked” movie, a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz”. Chenoweth, 53, portrayed Glinda in the original 2003 broadway production of Wicked, and expects big things from Grande, 28.

READ MORE: Cynthia Erivo Says Her ‘Sisterhood’ Bond With Ariana Grande Is ‘Delightful’ Ahead Of ‘Wicked’ Filming

We’re catching up with the one and only @KChenoweth about her very first children’s book, “What Will I Do with My Love Today?” pic.twitter.com/pSCC11UHMc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 9, 2022

“I love her so much, I’ve known her since she was 10,” Chenoweth told Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday’s episode of “TODAY”. “I think that crown and wand are going to the exact correct person. And I think she’s gonna nail it. Maybe some people do know this about Ari, but she’s really, really funny.”

“And Glinda has to do funny and drama; she has to do it all. And sing high and sing low. And so, there’s the girl,” she concluded before revealing, “I did cry when she got it.”

READ MORE: Ariana Grande Gets Her Makeup Done By ‘Drag Race’ Star Gottmik

“Vale, I’m so proud of you.” Watch @KChenoweth find out @SavannahGuthrie’s daughter was cast as Glinda ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oYrA86MYFX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 9, 2022

Director Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”. “Step Up 2: The Streets”) will helm the “Wicked” movie, scheduled to start production this summer.