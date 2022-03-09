Get a sneak peek of Tom Hanks in the upcoming “Pinocchio” from Disney.

The company released a first look at the actor in the role of the puppeteer Geppetto for its live-action remake.

Hanks used heavy prosthetics and hair attachments to get the aged look of the old woodcarver. The photo shows Geppetto bending over to look at his new puppet Pinocchio, who appears to be made of actual wood in this still, even wearing his iconic yellow hat and outfit. Hanks looks nearly unrecognizable in the impressive transformation.

READ MORE: Josh Gad Thinks Disney ‘Didn’t Go Far Enough’ In Depicting His ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Character As Gay

The upcoming film is a remake of Disney’s 1940 animated “Pinocchio” which is based on Italian author Carlo Collodi’s The Adventures of Pinocchio. The children’s novel follows the adventures of a wooden puppet in his journey to become a real boy.

The cast includes Benjamin Evan Ainsworth in the voice of Pinocchio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Pinocchio’s guide Jiminy Cricket, Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John, Oscar nominee Lorraine Bracco as the new character, Sofia the Seagull, and Luke Evans as The Coachman. It will be directed by Robert Zemeckis.

READ MORE: Tim Allen To Revive St. Nick In New ‘Santa Clause’ Series For Disney+, Elizabeth Mitchell Returning As Mrs. Claus

The Disney+ adaptation isn’t the only “Pinocchio” coming out in 2022 as Netflix also has its own version of the tale in production, reports Deadline. The streaming platform’s version will be a stop-motion film from the minds of directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson. It’s set for release in December.

Disney’s live-action “Pinocchio” will be released exclusively on Disney+ in September 2022.