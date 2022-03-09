While Regé-Jean Page isn’t part of the upcoming second season of “Bridgerton”, he’s involved in another Netflix project that has a deep personal meaning for him.

Page is narrator of “Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale”, a new documentary looking at the various wildlife that inhabits the Okavango Delta, a vast oasis in Botswana that’s isolated from the rest of the world by unforgiving desert.

“This film explores the blueprints for building the perfect world, managing it sustainably, and maintaining it — despite extremes of drought, famine, and flood,” explains the Netflix synopsis. “Most crucially, it spotlights those passing the secret formula on to their descendants, who will find it harder than ever before to keep their Eden intact.”

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Watching the film, Page admitted he found it “very personal,” noting that it’s “about being able to empathize with the characters in the documentary, which is super close to what I do at work anyway. It’s all about figuring out what we can learn about the world through empathy, how we can empathize with what these animals are going through on a very personal level, and from that learning what our place in that drama is.”

These characters include lions, elephants and the other animals who have made this region their home, and Page is hopeful that viewers will come away after watching with a renewed sense “of how interconnected everything is, how the actions of one animal affects the other animals, how that affects the environment, how the environment then feeds back into those animals — how what we do affects the changing environment.”

“Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale” is streaming now.