Charli D’Amelio is living solo.

D’Amelio, 17, recently revealed that she has moved out of her parents’ house. The TikTok sensation is not far away; however, she is definitely missing mom and dad.

“I literally moved, like, two minutes away and I’m like: ‘I miss you,'” D’Amelio told People on the red carpet for TIME‘s Women of the Year gala. “I literally just moved out like three days ago, and I’ve seen them every single day. I don’t know what to do without my parents.”

“‘I feel like, through every step of the way, I’m very thankful to have my mom and my parents in general, just always uplifting me.”

Charli and her sister Dixie D’Amelio tar alongside their parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio in Hulu’s reality series “The D’Amelio Show”. It premiered in September.