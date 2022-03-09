Hilary Duff and son Luca had a blast in the audience for Justin Bieber’s recent Los Angeles concert, and the “How I Met Your Father” star shared the experience with her 20.3 million Instagram followers.

In her post, Duff shared some photos and video of herself and her 9-year-old son as they sing along boisterously during the show, which took place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night.

In the videos, she and her son — whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie — are seen joyously rocking out, singing along with The Biebs during the L.A. stop on his Dignity tour.

“The. Best. Time,” Duff wrote in the caption, tagging Bieber.

“I think this is the last year Luca will put up with this out of me so I sang reaaaaaal loud 😭😭😭,” she joked.