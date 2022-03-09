Click to share this via email

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 06: Camila Cabello attends Variety's Power of Young Hollywood at The H Club Los Angeles on August 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Camila Cabello plays it cool over possibly showing some skin on national television.

The musician spoke on the British talk show “The One Show” about her new single “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheeran.

During the interview, the artist showed off her favourite dance move from the music video.

Cabello dressed in a loose, red, dress shirt and jeans for the interview – revealing she had the first button of her pants undone when she stood up.

“I actually undid one of my pants because I just had a sandwich and I gotta make it easy for myself today,” she joked, via Us Weekly.

The problem came when she demonstrated her “step step step hit” salsa groove. Her shirt slipped off her shoulder to reveal her right breast.

She quickly corrected the mistake and commented, “I just flashed you.”

When she finished her routine flawlessly, she added, “I hope you didn’t see nipple.”

The singer isn’t the only star to have a public wardrobe malfunction recently.

Salma Hayek got stuck on Fran Drescher’s wardrobe before presenting at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“Oh my god, we’re stuck,” Hayek teased at the time. “You’re coming out to present with me.”