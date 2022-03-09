Click to share this via email

Warning: The following article contains graphic details some may find disturbing.

Selma Blair has been granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Ronald Carlson.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, Blair alleged Carlson was dropping off a television set at her home.

Blair was on the couch and on medication for her Multiple Sclerosis, not feeling well.

Carlson then reportedly yelled at her, “You f**ked up, you can’t do anything, you can’t love anybody, you’re f**king useless, you cripple.”

Blair said she responded, “I don’t f**king deserve this, I can do so much better than you.”

She then alleged Carlson jumped on her on the couch “and strangled her, throttling her and shaking her head and shoulders aggressively.”

Blair attempted to defend herself by sticking her fingers into his eyes and mouth but she lost consciousness. When police arrived, her nose started to heavily bleed and she once again lost consciousness.

According to the outlet, EMTs then took Blair to the hospital.

Carlson, who was in a long-term relationship with Blair until recently, was arrested for felony domestic violence with corporal injuries. Police gave him a 5 day restraining order and Blair’s lawyer got a temporary restraining order.

Carlson filed a petition, saying they were both sick and Blair asked him to sit next to her when she became “angry and antagonistic.” He reports she attacked his face and denies attacking her. He also says she has had a bleeding nose problem for a while and sent a text about it (shown by TMZ) two days before the incident.

As of this point, Carlson’s petition doesn’t seem to be granted.