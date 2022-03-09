Click to share this via email

Leonardo DiCaprio has made a number of donations to help support Ukrainians.

The actor gave to multiple humanitarian groups to “support Ukraine the best he could.”

“Leo had privately made several donations to humanitarian groups — CARE, IRC, UNHCR and Save the Children. All directed at Ukraine,” a source told People.

“He had been watching things unfold and wanted to support Ukraine the best he could. He will continue to support the humanitarian groups on the ground which are helping the people of Ukraine,” they continued.

Adding, “He stands with Ukraine and will continue to support.”

Earlier reports that he donated $10 million to the military and that he has family ties to Ukraine were false.

A number of celebrities have started their own foundations to support Ukraine or created fundraisers for the war-torn country.

Hayden Panettiere launched Hoplon International, David Beckham announced immediate aid for children via his 7 Fund for UNICEF and Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have are raising $30 million through a GoFundMe.