Nicki Minaj has opened up like never before in a candid new interview with Joe Budden.

During the expansive discussion, clocking in at nearly two hours, Minaj touches on a wide range of topics, including how becoming a mother has changed her.

She also staked a claim to the influence she’s had in hip hop.

“I would never see any female rapper wearing pink hair,” she said. “Pink hair became a part of that starter kit. Every female rapper will put on a pink wig at some point. And I remember that was just the Nicki Minaj thing. That’s why when I said ‘pink wig, thick a**’ — that’s an iconic Nicki Minaj line because that’s what she wears.”

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Says Motherhood Has Made Her ‘More Of A Forgiving Person’

Minaj also shared her thoughts on the disrespect that rap continues to receive.

“In my opinion, rap is the only culture that, from the beginning of time, has been vilified,” she explained. “From the very beginning, we have been treated like the bad guy… We’re held to a different level of judgment.”

That, she explained, held especially true for female rappers. “The same way I feel I should have already been on the cover of American Vogue, so should Lil’ Kim,” she said.

Nicki Minaj says she and Lil Kim both should have had American Vogue covers already pic.twitter.com/7IzNdZplE0 — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) March 9, 2022

The entire interview can be viewed in the video above.