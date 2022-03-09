Click to share this via email

Amanda Bynes is taking her fans through the tattoo removal process.

Bynes shared a video on Wednesday, revealing that she has started to get the heart tattoo on her cheek removed.

In the clip, Bynes removed her glasses so people could see the faded heart.

“Tattoo removal process…” she captioned the short video.

Bynes doesn’t have many posts on her Instagram but did share a message shortly before as her conservatorship court date approaches.

READ MORE: Amanda Bynes Speaks Out After Filing To End Conservatorship

“What’s up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here. My court date is coming up in two weeks,” the 35-year-old actress said. “I want to thank you so much for your love and support. Peace out.”

The hearing for Bynes’ petition is scheduled for March 22.