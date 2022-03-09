Zac Efron isn’t going to let a little dirt get in the way of “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”.

Apple Original Films released the first look at Efron in the film. The picture shows Efron with a moustache, partially buttoned-up shirt and absolutely covered in dirt.

The film, which also stars Russell Crowe, is about the true 1968 story of John “Chickie” Donohue who left New York to Vietnam to find his childhood friends fighting in the war so they could have a drink together.

The rough looks appears to be Efron’s new thing.

He recently shared a clip from “Gold” which was filmed in the Australian outback where he was even more worse for wear.

“We filmed through some of the gnarliest conditions I’ve ever witnessed in my life. It showed a lot of solidarity and teamwork on behalf of the crew and our production. It was really really fun,” Efron said on the survival thriller.