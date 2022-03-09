Demi Lovato is drawing the attention of antiquities experts after an unboxing video they shared on Instagram Stories.

“OK, I’m so excited, some really incredible things came in the mail today,” said Lovato in the video. “These are ancient Egyptian artifacts,” they continued, while also showing off “certificates of authenticity.”

READ MORE: Demi Lovato Gets New ‘Grandmother Spider’ Tattoo On Their Shaved Head

Lovato’s video captured the attention of archeologist Peter Campbell, who shared the video on Twitter.

Ok folks, Demi Lovato posted a series of ancient artifacts that they bought online. We’re teaching our International Heritage Crime course this week, so the timing could not be more perfect. Let’s discuss the antiquities trade, authenticity, and cultural heritage exploitation. pic.twitter.com/k43Y9WeVjv — Peter Campbell (@peterbcampbell) March 7, 2022

As Campbell pointed out in another tweet, he questioned the authenticity of Lovato’s alleged antiquities.

It is not illegal to own old things. The legal antiquities trade is valued > $2 billion annually. However, there is a significant trade in illicit antiquities which draws on looted materials from Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Italy, etc. And within that is a trade in fakes and forgeries. — Peter Campbell (@peterbcampbell) March 7, 2022

“When I first saw the certificates, I thought it was a joke because they contain none of the critical information like ownership history, export permits or find spot,” Campbell told The Hollywood Reporter.

Erin Thompson, professor of art crime at John Jay College in New York, also spoke with THR about Lovato’s purchases, which apparently came from a company called Museum Surplus.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato No Longer Supports Being ‘California Sober,’ Says ‘Sober Sober Is The Only Way To Be’

“There’s no indication of provenance of where Museum Surplus got these before offering them for sale,” Thompson explained. “There’s no way that these would be accepted by a museum. There’s no way that any sophisticated collector who wanted to make sure that they had value and could resell the things would accept or buy those either, because you don’t want to buy a problem. You don’t want to buy something that Egypt could confiscate or that you can’t sell because other people are worried about it.”

Is now my time to shine on @TMZ for pointing out that Demi Lovato is showing off getting extremely bad fake Egyptian and Ancient Near Eastern antiquities on their Instagram stories? pic.twitter.com/wrP0Bmmo9v — Erin L. Thompson (@artcrimeprof) March 7, 2022

Thompson didn’t hold much hope that anything Lovato displayed was legit.

“The Egyptian figures are of types that have been forged for centuries,” Thompson said. “Visitors to Egypt have thought these were cool since the early 19th century. So there’ve been thousands and thousands of them made for tourists as souvenirs, or as forgeries.”

And while Thompson contends that “holding a piece of the past is really freakin’ cool,” she also urges anyone in the market for antiquities to do some due diligence.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato Plans To Play Their Unheard Music For Extraterrestrials Should They Meet One

“People are asking, ‘Where did my chocolate come from? Where did my shrimp come from?’ So if you can ask those sorts of sustainability and ethical-labor-practices questions about avocados, you can ask them about antiquities,” she said.

Lovato has yet to comment on her alleged antiquities.