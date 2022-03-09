Kim Kardashian’s comments about work ethic aren’t going over too well.

While Kim, her mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe and Kourtney, joined Variety to promote their upcoming Hulu series “The Kardashians”, Kim was asked to give advice for women in business.

“I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” Kim replied.

She said of criticism that she’s “just famous for being famous”: “Who gives a f**k. We focus on the positive. We work our a**es off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.”

A number of people quickly took issues with Kim’s privileged comment.

“I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours,” Jameela Jamil tweeted.

Soledad O’Brien had her own comment.

“Also: be born rich. Really helps,” she said, re-tweeting Variety‘s tweet.

See more reaction to Kim’s comments below:

Kim Kardashian telling women in business to get their asses up and work the day after International Womens Day has to be the biggest joke of the year — Annanikpe (@princess_nikpe) March 9, 2022

The ever inspiring riches-to-riches story of Kim Kardashian. https://t.co/DjE06hExU9 — 𝚛𝚘𝚋𝚎𝚛𝚝 𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚋𝚕𝚎𝚢 (@stribs) March 9, 2022

Kim Kardashian before giving the general public any advice about working hard pic.twitter.com/T9WT12Vc7m — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@willowhalliwell) March 9, 2022

Kim Kardashian is proof that people don’t like to recognize their privilege. Lol. Her pops was a lawyer, stepdad was good athlete, and she grew up in Hollywood. Fuck outta here man. — Head of the Woodsboro Horror Film Club (@rascalfkennedy1) March 9, 2022