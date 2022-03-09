Click to share this via email

Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London

Prince William is facing backlash for comments made while visiting the Ukrainian Cultural Centre on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were speaking to volunteers about the war in Ukraine when the future king exclaimed, “It’s very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you.”

Of course, there have been a number of wars in Europe including the Bosnian War, Croatian War and World War I and II.

The racist rhetoric was quickly called out on social media.

“Horrific comment,” Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted. “European people ran roughshod over the continent of Africa, pillaging communities, raping women, enslaving human beings, colonizing for profit and power, stealing resources, causing generational devastation. And European nations continue to harm Africa.”

Horrific comment. European people ran roughshod over the continent of Africa, pillaging communities, raping women, enslaving human beings, colonizing for profit and power, stealing resources, causing generational devastation. And European nations continue to harm Africa. https://t.co/KRzfnVGQmN — Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 10, 2022

ET Canada has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

A number of other tweets followed, making “Prince William” a trending topic on Twitter.

Prince William’s comments are deeply offensive. He must apologise This future King of England parrots racist rhetoric shamelessly His caucacity after public backlash at Western media humanising White pain while dehumanising Black/Brown pain in #UkraineWar is a slap to our faces https://t.co/2oR1weXASr — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) March 9, 2022

Wtf???!!! You know what that Oprah interview w/ Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is only more illuminating now. Prince William is letting his racism speak loudly and proudly #Ukraine https://t.co/aSSDvXKdVn — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) March 9, 2022

*Stares in World War II* What Prince William really means is most people see wars in browner countries as *no humans involved*. On the other hand, war and bloodshed are not supposed to happen to ⚪ anymore. https://t.co/ni7UyBAwTd pic.twitter.com/DxO2Rbe9lj — Reecie @BlackWomenViews (@ReecieColbert) March 9, 2022

Prince William just casually forgetting the 90s Yugoslav wars which were situated between Italy and Greece. 100,000+ people died, there was a genocide, mass rape & ethnic cleansing… https://t.co/SYJHsTItfm — Anton 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 Slava Ukraini! (@AntacsB) March 9, 2022

Shit, now Twitter has even added WHY Prince William is trending. 😂 pic.twitter.com/8Qi9GMzDP1 — Henry VIII (@SussexHenryVIII) March 10, 2022

The comments come as Prince William and Kate are getting ready to head to the Caribbean. They are also a year after an unnamed member of the Royal Family was accused of making racist remarks about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unborn son, Archie.

“We’re very much not a racist family,” Prince William told reporters after the Oprah interview.

The Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association previously issued a statement over the bigoted and biased views over some of the news commentary about Ukraine.

Some reports used the words “civilized” and “European” to compare Ukraine to other war-torn countries and suggested these are “not refugees from Syria.”