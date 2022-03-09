Prince William is facing backlash for comments made while visiting the Ukrainian Cultural Centre on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were speaking to volunteers about the war in Ukraine when the future king exclaimed, “It’s very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you.”

Of course, there have been a number of wars in Europe including the Bosnian War, Croatian War and World War I and II.

The racist rhetoric was quickly called out on social media.

“Horrific comment,” Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted. “European people ran roughshod over the continent of Africa, pillaging communities, raping women, enslaving human beings, colonizing for profit and power, stealing resources, causing generational devastation. And European nations continue to harm Africa.”

A number of other tweets followed, making “Prince William” a trending topic on Twitter.

The comments come as Prince William and Kate are getting ready to head to the Caribbean. They are also a year after an unnamed member of the Royal Family was accused of making racist remarks about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unborn son, Archie.

“We’re very much not a racist family,” Prince William told reporters after the Oprah interview.

The Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association previously issued a statement over the bigoted and biased views over some of the news commentary about Ukraine.

Some reports used the words “civilized” and “European” to compare Ukraine to other war-torn countries and suggested these are “not refugees from Syria.”